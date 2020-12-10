The story appears on
December 10, 2020
Cold case murders
Police have solved 5,281 cold case murders since the Ministry of Public Security launched a special crackdown this year, the ministry said yesterday.
It said 46.8 percent of the cases were filed more than 20 years ago — the oldest, more than 42 years ago.
Police captured 4,601 fugitives, 1,779 of whom had been at large more than 20 years.
New technologies aided the campaign, with 70 percent of the cases solved with the help of technology.
