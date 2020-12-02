Cold-chain worker in Shandong tests positive

Home » Nation

ONE asymptomatic case of COVID-19 was found during regular checks on cold-chain workers in the city of Jiaozhou in east China’s Shandong Province, authorities said yesterday.

The carrier surnamed Li, 30, is a loader who was also involved in disinfection work at Qingdao Gain Seafood Co Ltd, according to the municipal health commission of Qingdao, which administers Jiaozhou.

Packaging samples of a batch of frozen seafood Li had loaded tested positive. The products have been sealed.

So far, health authorities in Qingdao have found 486 close contacts of Li, and they have been quarantined.

Qingdao is screening, quarantining, and testing personnel, sealing and disinfecting areas, and conducting further investigations to find people with infection risks.

China’s National Health Commission said that it received reports of 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday, including four domestically transmitted cases and eight imported ones.

The four domestic cases were found in the city of Manzhouli, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, after the city on the China-Russia border completed the second round of city-wide nucleic acid testing covering 203,378 people.

Meanwhile, all the nucleic acid test results of the contacts of a South Korean worker in southwest China’s Chongqing returned negative. The Korean was diagnosed as an asymptomatic COVID-19 case on arriving in South Korea.

He is an employee of the semiconductor giant SK Hynix.

Chongqing has now allowed the company, which had been temporarily shut down, to resume operation.