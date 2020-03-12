Collapsed hotel had major flaws

Home » Nation

A preliminary investigation into the collapsed hotel that housed close contacts of coronavirus patients in Fujian Province has uncovered serious problems with the building’s construction, renovation, examination and approval.

Those responsible for the accident have been taken into custody, said Hong Ziqiang, executive deputy mayor of the city of Quanzhou, site of Saturday’s tragedy.

As of 3pm yesterday, 70 people had been pulled from the debris of the Xinjia Hotel, 28 of whom died. At the time of the collapse, a total of 71 people were trapped. Rescue workers are searching for the missing person.

By Tuesday, 10 of the injured had been discharged from a local hospital.

The building’s construction, with a surface area of 7,000 square meters, began in 2013. It was converted into a hotel in 2018 with 66 rooms.

The hotel had been illegally reconstructed several times, said Shang Yong, deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Management, which pledged a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.