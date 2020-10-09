Comedy leads box office surge

Home » Nation

CHINA’S box office revenue in the first seven days of the eight-day National Day holiday grew to over 3.69 billion yuan (US$542 million), according to the country’s film ticketing and data authority.

The domestic comedy feature “My People, My Homeland” led the box office, pocketing almost 1.73 billion yuan as of Wednesday. Released on October 1, the film tells five stories about people’s love for their homeland.

“Legend of Deification,” an animation film revolving around a mythological figure called Jiang Ziya, came second, with over 1.32 billion yuan as of Wednesday.

Third place went to “Leap,” a biographical film depicting the multi-generational struggle of the Chinese women’s volleyball team to secure glory for the nation. Released in late September, the movie had raked in about 610 million yuan as of Wednesday.

Ming Zhenjiang, head of the China Film Producers’ Association, said this year’s National Day movie feast better met people’s demand for watching movies, which was suppressed due to COVID-19 and has boosted confidence for a further strong recovery in the movie market.