Comments by US politicians are ‘illogical’

September 11, 2019
OFFICE of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday rejected US politicians’ remarks on recent incidents in Hong Kong as “illogical.”
The commissioner’s office expressed strong disapproval of and firm opposition to the concerned US politicians’ disregard of facts and basic norms governing international relations and their serious interference in China’s domestic affairs, a spokesperson of the commissioner’s office said.
The spokesperson pointed out that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and the principle of “one country, two systems,” “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy have been fully implemented in Hong Kong since its return to the motherland. The rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong have been fully guaranteed in accordance with law, which is a fact acknowledged by anyone who sees the matter without bias, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson stressed that one must distinguish the expression of demands through peaceful demonstrations and assemblies from violent crimes.
