Comments over HK’s status criticized

CHINA’S Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Saturday lashed out at US President Donald Trump’s vow to end Hong Kong’s special status if China imposes new national security laws on the city.

Trump on Friday pledged to “take action to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory,” and to impose sanctions on unspecified individuals.

A spokesperson of the HKSAR government voiced deep regret that the US government continued to smear and demonize the legitimate rights and duty of China to safeguard national security in the HKSAR.

Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China and any suggestion that China does not have the right to protect its own territory from separatists, terror and anarchy does not stand up to scrutiny and smacks of hypocrisy and double standards, the spokesperson said.

The spokesman said every country has legislation in place to safeguard national security, including the United States. The existence of those laws does not give rise to fears of the loss of liberties by its people that will warrant international debate or interference by another country.