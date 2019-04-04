The story appears on
Page A6
April 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Commercial rocket ready
China’s first carrier rocket for commercial use, the Smart Dragon-1, has finished its engine test, paving way for its maiden flight in the first half of the year, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) said.
The rocket is the first member of the Dragon series commercial carrier rockets family to be produced by CALT. It has a total length of 19.5 meters, a diameter of 1.2 meters and a takeoff weight of 23.1 tons.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.