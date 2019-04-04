Advanced Search

April 4, 2019

Commercial rocket ready

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 4, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s first carrier rocket for commercial use, the Smart Dragon-1, has finished its engine test, paving way for its maiden flight in the first half of the year, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) said.

The rocket is the first member of the Dragon series commercial carrier rockets family to be produced by CALT. It has a total length of 19.5 meters, a diameter of 1.2 meters and a takeoff weight of 23.1 tons.

