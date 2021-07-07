Community in Ruili seen as virus risk

Home » Nation

One residential community in Ruili City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, has been classified as a COVID-19 medium-risk area following the recent resurgence in infections, according to local authorities.

The community, with a population of around 12,000, is located on the border with Myanmar, and currently the only medium-risk area in Ruili and Yunnan. The classification took effect at noon yesterday, local COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

Yunnan reported three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two locally transmitted asymptomatic infections on Monday, all found in Ruili among Myanmar nationals, the provincial health commission said yesterday.