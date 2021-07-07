The story appears on
Page A3
July 7, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Community in Ruili seen as virus risk
One residential community in Ruili City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, has been classified as a COVID-19 medium-risk area following the recent resurgence in infections, according to local authorities.
The community, with a population of around 12,000, is located on the border with Myanmar, and currently the only medium-risk area in Ruili and Yunnan. The classification took effect at noon yesterday, local COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.
Yunnan reported three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two locally transmitted asymptomatic infections on Monday, all found in Ruili among Myanmar nationals, the provincial health commission said yesterday.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.