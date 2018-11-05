Companies urged to act on Xi’s speech

Home » Nation

A SENIOR Communist Party of China official stressed on the importance of improving the development environment for the private economy in a symposium in Beijing yesterday.

You Quan, head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, called on private entrepreneurs to study and implement the spirit of the speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.

Xi said on Thursday that the country will unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector and support private enterprises to develop toward a broader stage.

“Xi’s speech has fully demonstrated China’s determination to uphold the basic economic system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and showed a clear attitude to unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector,” said You.

You, who is also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, pointed out that Xi clarified some people’s vague understanding and doubts and are of great importance both theoretically and practically.

Private entrepreneurs shall enhance their confidence in socialism with Chinese characteristics, the principles and policies of the CPC Central Committee and the future development of private enterprises, said You.

You also required offices of the united front work department and federation of industry and commerce to work with Party committees and governments to improve and implement policies, promote the communication between governments and enterprises, help with companies’ difficulties and create a better environment for the development of the private economy.