Concerns over glass bridges

Many tourist destinations in China have closed their glass bridges due to safety fears.

Thirty-two glass bridges, walkways and observation decks in 24 scenic spots in Hebei Province have all been shut down since last March.

Authorities in south China’s Guangdong Province demanded changes in similar glass amenities at six 4A-level scenic sites, the second-highest-ranking in China’s tourism grading system.

Glass bridges have gained great popularity in recent years, attracting numerous thrill-seekers from home and abroad. The number of newly constructed glass attractions also surged in the past two years.

China has about 2,300 glass bridges along with a number of glass walkways and slides.

However, in many regions, there have been fatal accidents. The move to close the glass bridges comes after a series of incidents.

In 2016, a tourist was injured by falling rocks when walking on the world’s highest and longest glass walkway in Zhangjiajie, in central China’s Hunan Province.

In 2017, one died in an accident on the glass slide at Mulan Shengtian scenic area in Hubei Province.

This year, another accident took place at Foziling scenic area in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, leading to one death and six injuries.

The enthusiasm for building glass bridges is to attract more tourists but safety should always be treated seriously.

The Chinese government has called on authorities to carry out comprehensive safety checks on all-glass structures.