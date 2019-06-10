Conserving biodiversity by 3D map technology

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers are using a new visualized survey to monitor and conserve biodiversity in the Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas.

The new method, dubbed 3D-map-based interview survey, is an effective tool to collect local knowledge about biological information over large areas followed by field investigation and data analysis, said Xiao Wen, head of the Institute of Eastern-Himalaya Biodiversity Research at Dali University.

Based on 3D satellite images showing visualized terrain information, interviewees point out the location of the rare wild animals they had observed.

Records are taken to obtain dynamic data of their distribution and population.

Researchers then make predictions and evaluations on the habitats of endangered species using remote sensing and suggest protection measures.

More than 30 large research projects have been carried out since 2016 in the Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas to monitor and protect local wild animals.

These include the Myanmar snub-nosed monkey, the Yunnan golden hair monkey, the snow leopard and the Mishmi takin.

The monitoring network also helps curtail poaching in the region since infrared cameras have been set up in key areas in the wild.

“It is necessary to have innovative technologies and research methods, and carry out long-term systematic in-situ scientific monitoring,” Xiao said.