Consulate staffer solicited prostitutes

A Chinese employee of Britain’s Hong Kong Consulate has been detained by Shenzhen police for soliciting prostitutes, Global Times reported yesterday citing Shenzhen police.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that the 28-year-old Hong Kong resident was given a 15-day administrative detention for violating the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Penalties for Administration of Public Security.

Shenzhen police added that the police did not inform the detainee’s family on his request, according to the report.