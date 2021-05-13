Consumers consent needed for driving data

Home » Nation

China plans to strengthen auto data management that may force auto companies to get consumers’ consent before using their driving-related data.

According to a statement released yesterday by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, it is now soliciting public opinion for a rule on auto data collection.

The draft rule stipulates that without the consent of drivers, auto companies including designers, makers, sellers and services providers cannot collect, analyze, transmit, use and delete data related to the driver and the drive. Each consent is only valid for the designated drive.

The collected personal information and key data should be stored domestically.