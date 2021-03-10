Cool imam is breaking the mould in Xinjiang

Home » Nation

Yang Jie, an imam in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has always been something of a trendsetter in Hutubi County, as he was among the first to ride a motorbike, use a cellphone, buy a car, and post short videos on video-sharing platforms.

“With our lives in Xinjiang continuously improving in recent years, more and more believers have become trend-followers like me,” said Yang, who is in Beijing attending the ongoing annual session of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top political advisory body.

Like other committee members, Yang regularly conducts research on and collects suggestions and concerns of the public about issues related to various social programs and the people’s livelihood.

The political advisors then put forward suggestions or criticisms to the state organs and other relevant organizations through recommendations, proposals and other forms.

This year Yang submitted to the session a proposal on improving Xinjiang’s rural power grid to benefit the region’s future development.

Yang, 54, has been an imam in the county for nearly 20 years. He said the development and progress that have taken place in his hometown over the past four decades are hard-won and remarkable.

Upgrading mosques

Last year, Xinjiang, along with the rest of the nation, eliminated absolute poverty, a historic feat for the vast region and the country alike.

Public services at Xinjiang’s religious sites have also been improved. Apart from basic infrastructure, most of the mosques are equipped with libraries, air conditioning, computers, medical services and other facilities, said Yang.

The mosque where Yang works covers 3,900 square meters, with a worship hall of 500 square meters.

Every Friday, many Muslims go to the mosque to listen to Yang’s teaching of the Quran.

In Xinjiang, freedom of religion is fully respected. Islam, Buddhism, Christianity and Catholicism coexist.

“Most people coming to my mosque are of the Hui, Uygur, Dongxiang and Kazak ethnic groups,” said Yang. “As long as it is a normal religious activity, no one interferes.”