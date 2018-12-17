Cooperation moves Sino-Thailand railway forward

Home » Nation

CHINA and Thailand have agreed to deepen cooperation and move ahead with the construction of the China-Thailand railway. The agreement was made after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai ahead of the fourth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation foreign ministers’ meeting.

Wang said China-Thailand ties are enjoying sound development, with frequent high-level exchanges and close cooperation in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to peoples of the two countries.

China is willing to work with Thailand to enhance communication, carry out proper planing for deepened cooperation, speed up the construction of China-Thailand railway in a bid to achieve early connection with the China-Laos-Thailand railway, and actively explore third-party cooperation, he said.

China would support Thailand’s work as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations rotating chair and steadily move forward the consultation on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea with ASEAN members, said Wang.

China would also push for the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership negotiations, speed up East Asian economic integration, and jointly guard against unilateralism and trade protectionism, Wang added.

For his part, Don said that as ASEAN’s rotating chair in 2019, Thailand would play a constructive role in promoting the development of ASEAN and ASEAN-China relations.