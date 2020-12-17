Corporate bosses in river anti-pollution campaign

Home » Nation

Peng Yibin, board chairman of a quarrying company in Jianning County, southeast China’s Fujian Province, has been guarding rivers in the county for six years.

Targeting discarded jars, bottles, plastics and other environmentally unfriendly elements, Peng, 52, patrols once a week on two waterways in Jianning — a river section, and a mountain stream running through mining areas.

“I’m responsible for the supervision of the water quality and preventing pollution and substandard discharge from surrounding industries,” Peng said. Detailed conditions of the waterways are recorded and submitted to the river chief office or the township government.

Peng is one of the 62 corporate river chiefs in Jianning where 13 enterprises are responsible for 13 waterways with a total length of 272.5km.

“Being a corporate leader as well as a river chief has coincided with the principle of green development of our company,” Peng said. “Besides, in terms of corporate social responsibility, we also want to do our part for the locals.”

“From polluter to protector, the corporate river chiefs are part of our river chief system to assign each waterway in the county a specific steward, in a bid to mobilize forces further to prevent pollution and protect the local environment,” said Ke Guohua, head of the county’s bureau of water resources.

Jianning launched a smart platform for the river chiefs in 2015, investing more than 1.6 million yuan (US$245,000). It was put into use in 2016, mainly focusing on the patrol, maintenance and protection of the county’s 29 rivers. The platform shows integrated data such as precipitation, water quality and buildings along the river.

“We’ve also employed 93 full-time river managers who can use our specialized patrolling app to conduct daily work,” Ke said. “The platform staff collect such information and pass it on to local authorities.”

The river chief system has also boosted the anti-poverty campaign in Jianning. Of the 93 full-time river managers, six are from impoverished households and have seen their income increase by up to 1,000 yuan a month.