Corrupt ex-energy chief jailed for life

NUR Bekri, former deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission and former chief of the National Energy Administration, was sentenced to life imprisonment yesterday for taking bribes.

Nur Bekri was found guilty on accepting bribes worth over 79.1 million yuan (US$ 11.26 million) between 1998 and 2018 when he abused his positions to seek favors on behalf of certain organizations and individuals in contracting projects, promoting products and securing preferential policies, according to a statement by the Intermediate People’s Court of Shenyang, Liaoning Province.

The court granted him a lenient punishment as he confessed, pleaded guilty, expressed remorse and surrendered illicit money and properties in bribes, most of which have been recovered, the statement said.

The defendant was deprived of his political rights for life and had his personal properties confiscated, it said. The illicit money and properties confiscated will be turned in to the national treasury.

Nur Bekri said he would not appeal.

Nur Bekri, who was placed under investigation last September and removed from his post a month later, engaged in “family-style corruption,” illegally accepting property directly or through his relatives, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a previous statement.

China’s anti-corruption agency said investigations revealed Bekri — described as “greedy and corrupt” by the watchdog — had demanded luxury cars for his relatives, took part in opulent banquets, accepted expensive gifts from those seeking favors and lived a “lavish life” in violation of Communist Party principles.

He was also accused of trading power for sex.

Bekri worked his way up in his native Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, eventually rising to deputy party secretary and government chairman in the far western region, before being appointed the head of China’s energy administration in 2014.

He was also deputy head of China’s state planner before his fall from grace, making him one of the highest-ranking Uygur officials in the country.