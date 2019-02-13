Advanced Search

February 13, 2019

Corruption charges for ex-official

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 13, 2019 | Print Edition

Qiu Daming, a former anti-graft official in northeast China’s Jilin Province, has been charged with taking bribes and embezzlement, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced yesterday.

The case will be heard by the Shijiazhuang Municipal Intermediate People’s Court in northern China’s Hebei Province.

Qiu, former deputy head of Jilin’s discipline inspection commission and supervisory commission, was charged with taking advantage of his positions and using other officials to seek illegal gains for others as well as accepting a huge amount of money and property.

Prosecutors have informed the defendant of his rights, interviewed him and heard his lawyer’s opinions, the SPP said.

