Countdown as China Rocket sets out strategy

China Rocket Co Ltd released its commercial carrier rockets research and development plan in Beijing on Saturday.

Tang Yagang, China Rocket president, said the new series, classified into solid-propellant and liquid-propellant carrier rockets, will satisfy the improving commercial payload in-orbit demands.

The solid-propellant carrier rockets Smart Dragon-2 (SD-2) and SD-3 are expected to conduct flight tests in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The SD-2, with a total length of 21 meters, a diameter of two meters and a total weight of about 60 tons, will be capable of sending 500 kilograms of payloads to the solar synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

The SD-3, with a total length of 31 meters, a diameter of 2.6 meters and a total weight of about 116 tons, will be capable of sending 1.5 tons of payload to the solar synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

SD-1 made its maiden flight in August this year.

The SD series is designed to provide reliable, convenient and economic launching for commercial satellite users in the constellation network and payload tests. The medium-sized liquid-propellant carrier rocket is expected to make its first flight test in 2021.