May 12, 2020
Related News
Court talks up support for doctors
The Supreme People’s Court yesterday published eight typical cases China’s courts have concluded since 2019 regarding crimes against medical personnel.
Courts always attach great importance to the work to crack down on relevant crimes and these cases should be taken as a display of the judicial sector’s “zero tolerance” attitude toward such crimes, the SPC said.
Among the published cases was one of a doctor, who was killed by a man named Sun Wenbin in a Beijing hospital where his mother was treated. Sun was sentenced to death and later executed.
The SPC said that between 2019 and April, the courts had concluded trials in 159 cases regarding such crimes.
