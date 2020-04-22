Courts act to boost IPR protections

Home » Nation

Chinese courts dealt with 475,853 intellectual property rights cases in 2019, up 48.87 percent year on year, a senior justice said yesterday.

A total of 481,793 IPR cases of various types have been received by courts across the country, 44.16 percent higher than the previous year, Jiang Bixin, vice president of the Supreme People’s Court, said at a press conference.

The overall quality of IPR has been improved in 2019, with a number of administrative cases of patent authorization and confirmation with great social influence concluded and malicious applications for trademark registration contained in accordance with the law, Jiang said.

He said efforts have been made to protect the rights and interests of right-holders.

“The cost of infringement has been further increased by increasing the amount of damages and severely punishing IPR crimes,” he said.

In the meantime, measures have been taken to explore the application of law in IPR disputes involving the Internet and new technologies, to provide legal guidance for Internet enterprises to develop new technologies and expand new businesses.

He said the country has cracked down on malicious litigation and worked to standardize IPR litigation to help build an honest business environment.