Courts to use AI in trials from this year

Courts will use artificial intelligence in trials and execution of court verdicts in 2019, as part of efforts to improve services and advance the building of smart courts, the Supreme People’s Court said yesterday.

Xu Jianfeng, director of the SPC information center, said the courts will use in-depth applications for electronic filing and advance mobile electronic litigation, and establish mobile micro courts, allowing intelligent applications to cover all aspects of trials.

In terms of building smart courts, the people’s courts will focus on precise execution, constructing holograms of people on trial and linking with the social credit system.

At the same time, combined with face recognition technology, the courts will improve integrated services and establish database to provide identity verification services and share information on citizenship, lawyers and judges.

The China Judgments Online, one of the country’s judicial public platforms, has made public more than 60 million judgment documents.