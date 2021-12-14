Covid update released for Beijing Games

Home » Nation

WITH less than two months to go before the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the organizing committee, together with the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, published the second edition of the Playbook that outlines the measures for COVID-19.

The Playbook offers separate versions for athletes and team officials, as well as other stakeholders, including the Olympic and Paralympic Family, press and broadcasters, International Federations and the general workforce.

The latest updates include information requested directly by stakeholders and from feedback received during various briefings held since October, with additional information about vaccinations; customs entry requirements; flight booking; pre-departure testing; the pre-Games period; the closed-loop system; accommodation; transport; food and beverage; screening testing; health monitoring; close contact management; and the period between the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

A “Key points to remember” section is also included to help guide stakeholders through each stage of their Games-time experience.

“The measures outlined in the Playbooks are formulated in accordance with the latest COVID-19 scientific research, expert opinions and the experience of other international competitions,” explained Beijing 2022 vice president and secretary general Han Zirong.

“We believe that these countermeasures can effectively reduce the risk of COVID-19; ensure that athletes and all Olympic and Paralympic participants can safely and conveniently engage in training, competition and work during the Beijing 2022 Games; and protect the health and safety of the local population,” she added.

“We hope everyone can strictly abide by the Playbooks and work together to deliver to the world a simple, safe and splendid Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.”

The Beijing Winter Games will take place between February 4-20.