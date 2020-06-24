The story appears on
Page A10
June 24, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Crackdown on cross-border gambling
China has cracked 257 cases and arrested more than 11,500 suspects since it launched a campaign against cross-border gambling and related crimes on February 28.
Police across the country have busted 368 gambling platforms and found out that more than 229 billion yuan (US$32.3 billion) was involved in the cases, according to a statement from the Ministry of Public Security.
The ministry has a “zero tolerance” policy for cross-border gambling and related crimes, said the statement, noting that the police will continue to resolutely crack down on these crimes, in accordance with the law.
The ministry urged those who organize and participate in cross-border gambling to stop their illegal and criminal activities immediately, and voluntarily surrender themselves, the statement added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.