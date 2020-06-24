Advanced Search

June 24, 2020

Crackdown on cross-border gambling

Source: Xinhua | 00:14 UTC+8 June 24, 2020 | Print Edition

China has cracked 257 cases and arrested more than 11,500 suspects since it launched a campaign against cross-border gambling and related crimes on February 28.

Police across the country have busted 368 gambling platforms and found out that more than 229 billion yuan (US$32.3 billion) was involved in the cases, according to a statement from the Ministry of Public Security.

The ministry has a “zero tolerance” policy for cross-border gambling and related crimes, said the statement, noting that the police will continue to resolutely crack down on these crimes, in accordance with the law.

The ministry urged those who organize and participate in cross-border gambling to stop their illegal and criminal activities immediately, and voluntarily surrender themselves, the statement added.

Nation
