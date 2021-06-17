Crackdown on private tutor sector

Home » Nation

China is poised to unveil a much tougher than anticipated crackdown on the country’s US$120 billion private tutoring industry, including trial bans on vacation tutoring and restrictions on advertising.

The new rules, which aim to both to ease pressure on school children and boost the country’s birth rate by lowering family living costs, could be announced as early as next week and take effect next month, two of the people with knowledge of the plans said.

The imposition of a trial ban on both online and offline tutoring over the summer and winter holidays in Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities, goes much further than the planned measures previously reported.

The trial vacation ban, which adds to plans to bar online and offline tutoring on weekends during term time, could deprive tutoring companies of as much as 70-80 percent of their annual revenue, two of the sources said.

The changes being drafted by the Ministry of Education and other authorities target the cutthroat tutoring market for school students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

More than 75 percent of K-12 students — roughly aged from 6 to 18 — in China attended after-school tutoring classes in 2016, according to the most recent figures from the Chinese Society of Education.