Crackdown on telecom, online frauds

Home » Nation

China has stepped up its efforts to crack down on telecom and online frauds to fight rapidly rising illegal activities.

Police across the country cracked 322,000 cases of telecom and online frauds last year, arresting 361,000 suspects, data from the Ministry of Public Security showed.

Besides, 1.6 million fraudulent websites were blocked and 11,000 gangs were dismantled for perpetrating criminal activities using telephones or bank cards, the data added. A cumulative loss of at least 187.6 billion yuan (US$28.68 billion), involving 8.7 million potential victims, was averted as a result.

Thanks to a holistic approach of clampdown, precaution and regulation, a tightly-knit safety net was forged that prevented many people from being deceived.

The number of cases cracked by Chinese police forces in 2020 rose by 61 percent from the previous year, while the number of apprehended suspects increased by 121 percent year on year.

Judicial and law enforcement agencies have spotted rampant and multiple new types of scams in recent years as the development of Internet technologies is further accelerating changes in criminal means.

The MPS, together with the Cyberspace Administration of China, have launched a big data platform, an app, and a fraud alert hotline to intercept and block fraudulent contents.

A total of 140 million phone calls and 870 million text messages involved in fraudulent activities have been intercepted so far.

The country’s central bank and telecom regulators and operators have also launched special campaigns to plug loopholes and rectify malpractices to address fraud at its source. Liu Zhongyi, an MPS official, has assured that such stringent measures would continue.