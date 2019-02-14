Crafting a better future for provinces

The story appears on
Page A2
February 14, 2019
Free for subscribers
CHINA has seen progress in its efforts to revitalize traditional crafts and turn them into targeted measures for poverty alleviation, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
The ministry said it has organized extensive training for the inheritors of traditional crafts, and supported setting up relevant workstations in collaboration with different departments.
The ministry has set up 57 workshops for intangible cultural heritage and provided training for 2,500 people in poverty-stricken areas, including a county in southwest China’s Guizhou Province that is home to the ethnic Miao people.
The campaign has also raised the awareness of provincial-level authorities. A total of 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have issued plans for revitalizing crafts. The ministry will continue to focus on the inclusion of social forces.
