April 22, 2020

Crested ibises find a sanctuary

April 22, 2020

ABOUT 85 crested ibises, a bird once thought to be extinct, have been bred north of the Qinling Mountains since they were released into the wild in 2013.

Local authorities released 62 crested ibises in two batches in 2013 and 2015 in Tongchuan City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, the rare bird’s main habitat. Crested ibises, with their iconic red crests and long black beaks, were thought to be extinct in China until 1981.

