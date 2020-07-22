Crime plunges amid coronavirus

Home » Nation

The number of criminal cases across China almost halved in the first half of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate says.

Procuratorates across the country approved or initiated the arrest of 280,333 suspects between January and June, down 47.1 percent from the same period last year, according to data released by the SPP on Monday.

The number of suspects prosecuted in the first six months dropped 15.9 percent year on year to 673,310.

But telecom fraud also increased in the first half — 52,473 people were prosecuted in the six months.

That was 7.8 percent of all prosecutions, up 3.7 percentage points year on year.

Prosecutors nationwide have maintained a tough stance against epidemic-related crimes, vowing swift responses and strict punishment, said Dong Guiwen, an official with the SPP.

In the first half of this year, procuratorates approved the arrest of 13 people and prosecuted 80 for hindering infectious disease prevention and treatment.

A total of 7,822 suspects were arrested for endangering financial security and 19,834 people were prosecuted across the country for crimes related to endangering financial security.

Legal awareness campaigns in China covered a larger proportion of minors, according to the SPP, which said more than 20.97 million people attended 25,130 lectures to improve legal awareness among minors.

The surge in attendees can be attributed to the wider use of the Internet in campaigns targeting minors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dong.

Procuratorates across the country also adhered to the principle of combining punishment with leniency when handling criminal cases involving minors and 4,352 underage suspects in criminal cases were granted leniency without being arrested.

Prosecutors handled 61,024 public interest lawsuits, a 2.6 percent year-on-year decrease.

They restored about 4,653 hectares of damaged forest land, wetlands, grasslands, and water areas, among others.

And they confiscated 25,000 kilograms of inferior food by investigating public interest lawsuits.