January 18, 2019

Crime suspect returns

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 18, 2019 | Print Edition

A DUTY-CRIME suspect has been repatriated from the Philippines. Xie Haojie, 49, was captured in Manila as a result of collaboration between Chinese and Philippine anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies. He is wanted for abuse of power as a state-owned enterprise employee. A former head of a paper recycling company in east Jiangsu Province, Xie fled abroad in March 2018. He was targeted in an investigation by the supervisory authorities of the city of Wuxi in June 8. Police launched a cyber manhunt for him in October.

Nation
