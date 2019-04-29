The story appears on
Page A3
April 29, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Criticism of IP protection lacks credible evidence
CRITICISMS of China’s intellectual property protection “lack evidence” and IP infringement is a worldwide problem, the head of China’s National Intellectual Property Administration said yesterday.
Critics also ignored the significant progress China has made on IP protection, Shen Changyu told a press conference in response to a question on concerns raised by countries like the United States.
“Some countries’ criticisms of China’s IP protection lack evidence and are non-specific,” Shen said.
IP protection has been a topic of “deep concern” in ongoing Sino-US trade negotiations and China would take further measures to comprehensively strengthen its IP protections this year, he said.
The measures will include amending China’s IP laws to increase the cost for infringements, boosting the efficiency of IP approvals, and providing lower-cost and more convenient IP protection channels, Shen said.
In April, the Trump administration labeled 36 countries as inadequately protecting US intellectual property rights, keeping China on a priority watch list. China said the move lacks objective standards and fairness.
“China has some problems and we are stepping up efforts to fix them. But IP infringement is a global problem that exists in every country,” Shen said. “Every country should try to improve their business environment and fix their problems, instead of window dressing themselves.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.