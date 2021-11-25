Cross-Strait infrastructure

Home » Nation

THE Chinese mainland is planning and promoting the construction of transport infrastructure across the Taiwan Strait, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said yesterday.

The Pingtan section of a cross-sea road-rail bridge has opened to traffic in east China’s Fujian Province, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

In addition, relevant parties of Fujian have completed the preliminary technical planning of the bridges linking the province with Kinmen and Matsu in Taiwan, Zhu said.