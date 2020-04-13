The story appears on
Page A6
April 13, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cub suffocated while playing games alone at night
A PANDA cub at a panda base in southwest China’s Sichuan Province died due to accidental suffocation, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.
The center said the female cub, born on August 10 last year, lived in the Shenshuping panda breeding base in the Wolong National Nature Reserve in the province, known as the home of China’s pandas.
The cub played alone in the outdoor playground at the base and climbed up a wooden frame with a hanging ball about 2am on April 9.
It was found dead by a breeder about 9am with ropes tangled around its neck and forelegs.
The center said it is deeply saddened by the loss and is aware of its failure to guarantee the safety of the panda.
According to the center, it will draw lessons from this accident, further strengthen the safety inspection and evaluation of the facilities for young giant pandas, and thoroughly investigate potential safety hazards in the park.
Night patrols will be strengthened to prevent the recurrence of such accidents, the center said.
