December 8, 2020
Curbs on people-to-people exchanges condemned
CHINA firmly opposes and strongly condemns the United States’ imposition of restrictions on China-US people-to-people exchanges, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said yesterday.
These actions go against the fundamental benefits of the Chinese and American people, Hua told a regular press briefing in Beijing.
The spokesperson’s comments came after the US State Department announced the termination of five cultural exchange programs with China in the latest move targeting bilateral cultural exchanges.
Yesterday, the foreign ministry also voiced firm opposition and strong condemnation after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa sanctions on officials from the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
China will take the necessary and legitimate measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development rights, Hua insisted.
