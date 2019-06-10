Customs seizes waste

Home » Nation

Ningbo Customs in east China’s Zhejiang Province has seized a total of 523.7 tons of solid waste, according to the General Administration of Customs. The garbage was five batches of substandard polyester flakes from Malaysia and Indonesia. It added that the solid waste had been handed over to related departments for processing. China began importing solid waste as a source of raw materials in the 1980s and for years has been the world’s largest importer, despite its weak capacity for garbage disposal.