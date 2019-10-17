DPP criticized for seeking political gain

Home » Nation

A mainland spokesperson yesterday warned that Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority has tried to gain politically from undermining the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong.

“Such attempts are doomed to fail,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, in response to a question about the DPP’s attack on the anti-mask law in Hong Kong despite the fact that the island has similar rules itself.

It is lawful and necessary for the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to enact the anti-mask law, which will contribute to fighting and containing violent crimes, as well as restoring social order, Ma said.

Commenting on Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen’s remarks on Hong Kong, Ma said that agitating for “Hong Kong independence” and supporting violence has nothing to do with “democracy” and “freedom” but is a flagrant sabotage of the rule of law in Hong Kong and only aims to gain leverage for elections. The spokesman also said that the DPP had been the cause behind a sharp decrease in the number of mainland tourists to the island.

Mainland tourists to Taiwan during the National Day holiday dropped by around two-thirds compared with previous years, hitting an 11-year record low, according to data from the island’s immigration authority. The reason for the tourists number drop is known to all, said Ma. A sound cross-Strait relationship is for the good of Taiwan, Ma said, noting that the kinship between people across the strait is the driving force for mainland tourists to visit Taiwan.