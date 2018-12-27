DPP eroding cross-Strait relations

Home » Nation

TAIWAN’S Democratic Progressive Party administration should abandon its separatist stance and get back to the common political basis of the 1992 Consensus, a Chinese mainland spokesman said yesterday.

His statement came as local governments have implemented preferential policies for Taiwan compatriots and a new regulation furthers preferential treatment on individual income tax for Taiwan compatriots.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the 1992 Consensus is confirmed by both sides of the Taiwan Strait, not a “political prerequisite” imposed on anyone.

“The core of the 1992 Consensus is that it sets down the common understanding of upholding the one-China principle and clearly defines the nature of cross-Strait relations,” he said.

“This is not only in line with objective facts, but also with the respective stipulations of the two sides,” Ma said.

“Meanwhile, it enabled both sides to shelve differences that are difficult to resolve, build up the most basic mutual trust, and open the door to cross-Strait exchanges and dialogue on the basis of consultation on an equal footing.”

Since coming to power, the DPP administration has refused to accept the one-China principle, and distorted and slandered the 1992 Consensus.

Ma said that as a result, the door to cross-Strait consultation was closed, harming cross-Strait peaceful development and the interests of Taiwanese compatriots.

“After the local elections in Taiwan earlier this month, more and more Taiwanese people realized that the 1992 Consensus is like water and air, which is closely related to their aspirations to develop the economy and improve people’s livelihoods,” he said.

“They also realized that the DPP administration has been acting entirely out of its Party interests to undermine the 1992 Consensus and create tension across the Strait.

“The DPP administration should stop making itself an enemy of the will of compatriots across the Strait, to improve cross-Strait relations, and stop making itself an enemy of the aspirations of Taiwanese compatriots to improve their economy and people’s livelihood and pursue a better life,” Ma said.

Meanwhile, 60 local governments in 22 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland have taken tailored measures to implement preferential policies for Taiwan compatriots.

These measures have yielded positive outcomes in expanding cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to Taiwan compatriots who develop careers on the mainland, said Ma.

The 31 measures, unveiled by the office and the National Development and Reform Commission in February, cover fields of industry, finance and taxation, land use, employment, education and health care.

They are aimed at sharing the opportunities of the mainland’s development with Taiwan compatriots.

Ma noted that more than 100 Taiwan enterprises have received financial support for industrial transformation and upgrading, green manufacturing and intelligent manufacturing, and around 800 Taiwan residents have passed the mainland’s vocational qualification exams over the past year.

Five new cross-Strait exchange bases were approved to increase communication between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, including the Beijing-based Museum of the War of Chinese People’s Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, said Ma.

Also, Taiwan compatriots will enjoy further preferential treatment on individual income tax after a new regulation issued by the Chinese mainland takes effect on January 1.

At present, people overseas, including Taiwan compatriots, who have lived on the Chinese mainland for one to five years and have no houses on the mainland, are exempt from the tax of overseas income gained outside the mainland, said Ma.

According to the amended regulation for the implementation of the individual income tax law, the exemption period will be extended from five years to six years.

As the mainland’s business environment further optimizes, Taiwan-funded enterprises will have more development opportunities and Taiwan compatriots will enjoy better conditions and treatment for investment, living, employment and starting businesses, Ma added.