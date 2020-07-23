The story appears on
July 23, 2020
Dalian reports 1 local virus case
A NORTHEASTERN city in China reported one local COVID-19 case yesterday, according to China Central Television.
A 58-year-old man, surnamed Shi, who works at a local seafood processing company in Dalian, Liaoning Province, tested positive, the CCTV report said. The company’s business includes processing and cold storage of imported and domestic aquatic products.
Shi, who lives alone, developed symptoms of fever and tiredness on July 16. He took some medicines but it didn’t work. On July 21, he went to the fever clinic of Dalian Central Hospital and tested positive the next day. Shi said that over the 14 days before he developed symptoms, he didn’t leave Dalian.
He also said he hadn’t knowingly contacted any confirmed COVID-19 cases or people coming from high-risk areas.
He is in stable condition and has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.
On July 10, Dalian customs found coronavirus in the packaging of frozen white shrimps imported from Ecuador.
