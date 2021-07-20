Dams collapse after heavy rain

Home » Nation

Two dams in China’s northwestern region of Inner Mongolia have collapsed after torrential rain, the water ministry said yesterday.

The dams in Hulunbuir, collapsed on Sunday afternoon. They had formed reservoirs with a combined water storage capacity of 46 million cubic meters, the Ministry of Water Resources said.

People living downstream were evacuated, with no casualties reported, it said.

The ministry said that on average, 87 millimeters of rain fell in Hulunbuir over the weekend and as much as 223 millimeters at the Morin Dawa monitoring station.

Hulunbuir’s city government said on its WeChat account that 16,660 people have been affected, with 326,622 mu (53,807 acres) of farmland submerged.

Bridges and other transport infrastructure had also been destroyed, it said.

Footage posted on Chinese social media showed one of the dams being completely swept away by the water, inundating nearby fields.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters had activated a Level-III emergency response for flood control on Sunday evening and dispatched a working team to guide the handling of the emergencies.