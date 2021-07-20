The story appears on
Page A2
July 20, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Dams collapse after heavy rain
Two dams in China’s northwestern region of Inner Mongolia have collapsed after torrential rain, the water ministry said yesterday.
The dams in Hulunbuir, collapsed on Sunday afternoon. They had formed reservoirs with a combined water storage capacity of 46 million cubic meters, the Ministry of Water Resources said.
People living downstream were evacuated, with no casualties reported, it said.
The ministry said that on average, 87 millimeters of rain fell in Hulunbuir over the weekend and as much as 223 millimeters at the Morin Dawa monitoring station.
Hulunbuir’s city government said on its WeChat account that 16,660 people have been affected, with 326,622 mu (53,807 acres) of farmland submerged.
Bridges and other transport infrastructure had also been destroyed, it said.
Footage posted on Chinese social media showed one of the dams being completely swept away by the water, inundating nearby fields.
The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters had activated a Level-III emergency response for flood control on Sunday evening and dispatched a working team to guide the handling of the emergencies.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.