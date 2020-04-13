The story appears on
April 13, 2020
Dangerous tailings leak
Molybdenum white metal content in the environment is being monitored after a leakage of mine tailings late last month in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said yesterday.
As of 2pm on Saturday, the substance of molybdenum in the 13 cross-sections had reached national standard limits. The goal of stopping pollution from the mine tailings leakage from flowing into the Songhua River in Heilongjiang can be achieved, said the information office of the provincial government.
The leak happened at 1:40pm on March 28 at the tailings pond of the Yichun Luming Mining Co Ltd in the city of Yichun. Although the leak was stopped after around-the-clock efforts on March 31, it polluted the Hulan River, the major tributary of the Songhua River.
