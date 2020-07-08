Data begins flowing from new satellite

Home » Nation

The Chinese Academy of Sciences yesterday confirmed China has successfully received data from its newly launched high-resolution multi-mode imaging satellite.

The satellite, launched on July 3, is a civil-use optical remote-sensing satellite with a resolution up to the sub-meter level. According to the Aerospace Information Research Institute under the CAS, China’s remote sensing satellite ground station in Beijing’s Miyun District first tracked and received the downlink data on July 3.

Ground stations in Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Sanya in Hainan Province, as well as the China Remote Sensing Satellite North Pole Ground Station, have also confirmed reception of data.

The satellite provides high-precision remote-sensing image data for several industries including surveying and mapping, natural resources, emergency management, agriculture and residential construction.