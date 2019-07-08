The story appears on
July 8, 2019
Deadly boat capsize
Three people died and one is still missing after their boat capsized off Weifang City in east China’s Shandong Province, local authorities said yesterday.
Fifteen people went fishing near Sendamei Port on Saturday when it overturned in bad weather around noon. Search and rescue work were launched. As of yesterday, 14 people have been found. One was dead and two others with serious injuries died later in the hospital. The rescue team is still searching for the missing person.
