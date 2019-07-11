Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 11, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Deadly plane landing

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 11, 2019 | Print Edition

One person died and three were injured after a small plane made an emergency landing in east China’s Zhejiang Province yesterday.

At 11:37am, authorities in Anji County of Zhejiang received a report that a small plane with four people on board had gone missing. Nearly two hours later, a rescue team found that the plane had made an emergency landing 2km away from a local airport. The four were rushed to a hospital. A woman later died at the hospital despite emergency treatment. The three others are in stable condition. An investigation is underway by authorities.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿