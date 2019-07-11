The story appears on
July 11, 2019
Related News
Deadly plane landing
One person died and three were injured after a small plane made an emergency landing in east China’s Zhejiang Province yesterday.
At 11:37am, authorities in Anji County of Zhejiang received a report that a small plane with four people on board had gone missing. Nearly two hours later, a rescue team found that the plane had made an emergency landing 2km away from a local airport. The four were rushed to a hospital. A woman later died at the hospital despite emergency treatment. The three others are in stable condition. An investigation is underway by authorities.
