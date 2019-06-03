Advanced Search

June 3, 2019

Deadly tunnel collapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 3, 2019 | Print Edition

Five trapped workers have been confirmed dead following a collapse at a metro tunnel construction site in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province.

Qingdao Metro said the last trapped victim was found dead at 9pm on Saturday. The collapse occurred at 5:40pm last Monday at a construction site of the No. 4 Metro Line, trapping five workers. By Tuesday morning, rescuers had found the bodies of three victims.

Nation
