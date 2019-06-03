The story appears on
Page A6
June 3, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Deadly tunnel collapse
Five trapped workers have been confirmed dead following a collapse at a metro tunnel construction site in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province.
Qingdao Metro said the last trapped victim was found dead at 9pm on Saturday. The collapse occurred at 5:40pm last Monday at a construction site of the No. 4 Metro Line, trapping five workers. By Tuesday morning, rescuers had found the bodies of three victims.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.