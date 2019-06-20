Advanced Search

June 20, 2019

Dealers sentenced

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 20, 2019 | Print Edition

A COURT in central China’s Hunan Province has sentenced five people to death for transporting and manufacturing drugs. The Intermediate People’s Court of the city of Shaoyang pronounced the verdicts, noting that in one case, 20 people had transported and manufactured more than 1.2 tons of drugs since July 2016. The court handed down death penalties to five prime culprits, death sentences with reprieve to another five criminals and life imprisonment to three. Seven criminals were sentenced to three to 15 years in prison.

