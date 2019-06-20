The story appears on
Page A6
June 20, 2019
Dealers sentenced
A COURT in central China’s Hunan Province has sentenced five people to death for transporting and manufacturing drugs. The Intermediate People’s Court of the city of Shaoyang pronounced the verdicts, noting that in one case, 20 people had transported and manufactured more than 1.2 tons of drugs since July 2016. The court handed down death penalties to five prime culprits, death sentences with reprieve to another five criminals and life imprisonment to three. Seven criminals were sentenced to three to 15 years in prison.
