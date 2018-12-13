Death for car attack

Home » Nation

A COURT in central Hunan Province yesterday sentenced a man to death for an attack that left 15 dead.

Yang Zanyun deliberately drove his Land Rover SUV into a crowd in a square in Hengdong County in the city of Hengyang on September 12. Yang then continued his attack with a shovel and a knife. He killed 5 people and injured 43. Yang was sentenced to death for endangering public security with dangerous methods, according to the Intermediate People’s Court of Hengyang.