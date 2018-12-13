Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 13, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Death for car attack

Source: Xinhua | 07:26 UTC+8 December 13, 2018 | Print Edition

A COURT in central Hunan Province yesterday sentenced a man to death for an attack that left 15 dead.

Yang Zanyun deliberately drove his Land Rover SUV into a crowd in a square in Hengdong County in the city of Hengyang on September 12. Yang then continued his attack with a shovel and a knife. He killed 5 people and injured 43. Yang was sentenced to death for endangering public security with dangerous methods, according to the Intermediate People’s Court of Hengyang.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿