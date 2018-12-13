The story appears on
Page A6
December 13, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Death for car attack
A COURT in central Hunan Province yesterday sentenced a man to death for an attack that left 15 dead.
Yang Zanyun deliberately drove his Land Rover SUV into a crowd in a square in Hengdong County in the city of Hengyang on September 12. Yang then continued his attack with a shovel and a knife. He killed 5 people and injured 43. Yang was sentenced to death for endangering public security with dangerous methods, according to the Intermediate People’s Court of Hengyang.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.