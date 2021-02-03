The story appears on
Page A10
February 3, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Death for hospital stabbings
A Beijing court yesterday handed a death sentence with a two-year reprieve to a man who injured four people with a knife at a hospital in the city.
Cui Zhenguo was convicted of intentional homicide in the first instance, according to the Third Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing Municipality.
At Chaoyang Hospital on January 20, 2020, Cui, then 36, attacked Tao Yong, a doctor at the hospital, with a kitchen knife as he was not satisfied with the effect of Tao’s treatment on his eyes, said the court.
Tao was seriously injured, and three others who were attempting to stop Cui sustained minor injuries.
Cui awaited police at the scene and the court considered him to have surrendered.
It is not known if he will appeal.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.