February 3, 2021

Death for hospital stabbings

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 3, 2021 | Print Edition

A Beijing court yesterday handed a death sentence with a two-year reprieve to a man who injured four people with a knife at a hospital in the city.

Cui Zhenguo was convicted of intentional homicide in the first instance, according to the Third Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing Municipality.

At Chaoyang Hospital on January 20, 2020, Cui, then 36, attacked Tao Yong, a doctor at the hospital, with a kitchen knife as he was not satisfied with the effect of Tao’s treatment on his eyes, said the court.

Tao was seriously injured, and three others who were attempting to stop Cui sustained minor injuries.

Cui awaited police at the scene and the court considered him to have surrendered.

It is not known if he will appeal.

Nation
