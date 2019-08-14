Advanced Search

August 14, 2019

Death in Manila

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 14, 2019 | Print Edition

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin yesterday vowed to bring swift justice to the people responsible for the death of a Chinese national in the Philippines.

“It makes no difference who killer(s) are, (the) killing happened here. Our obligation to bring them to justice pronto,” Locsin said on Twitter. The Chinese embassy in the Philippines issued a statement on Monday, expressing concern over the tragic death of a Chinese citizen in Las Pinas, a city in Metro Manila. Reports said the 27-year-old victim jumped from the sixth-floor window of a building to escape his employer. He was found dead wearing handcuffs.

Nation
