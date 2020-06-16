Death toll from truck explosion rises to 20

Home » Nation

The death toll from a tanker-truck blast on Saturday in the city of Wenling in east China’s Zhejiang Province has risen to 20, local authorities said yesterday.

As of 7am, more than 170 people were injured, 24 seriously, and are receiving medical treatment in local hospitals.

The injured include seven children, two of whom are in serious condition, but none face life-threatening injuries.

The Zhejiang provincial health commission dispatched 62 medical experts to Wenling to help with the rescue and treatment of the patients, including two from the Children’s Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine.

Experts said that most of the young patients were injured by flying glass or hard objects in their homes.

One had a badly injured eye while another suffered a lung injury from the explosion.

The accident occurred at 4:40pm on Saturday when a tanker truck loaded with liquefied petroleum gas exploded near a village in Wenling on a section of the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway.

A second blast followed soon thereafter.

The explosions caused the collapse of nearby residential buildings and factory workshops.

The large-scale search and rescue work at the scene has mostly been completed.