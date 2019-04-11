The story appears on
April 11, 2019
Delivering first aid
AS well as food and medicine, residents living in central China’s Wuhan City will soon be able to “order” first aid via their cellphones.
Nearly 8,000 takeaway delivery drivers in the city’s Wuchang District will receive training on providing emergency services to local residents. The ele.me app has also been connected to the medical records of its users, which can send warnings to them when they order food that don’t suit their health condition.
